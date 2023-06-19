Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

