Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $123.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

