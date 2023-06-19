Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

