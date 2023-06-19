Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $32.14 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 131,846 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 3.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Ares Capital worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

