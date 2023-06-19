Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 3.46% of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYHG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,861,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period.

Shares of HYHG stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

