Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,285 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.99% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 2.1 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

NYSE:TPVG opened at $11.60 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.