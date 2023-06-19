Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of H&R Block worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.2 %

HRB stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

