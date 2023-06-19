Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 145 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average is $336.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

