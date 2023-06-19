Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.89%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.