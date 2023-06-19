SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

