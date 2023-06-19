SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Boosted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDW stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

