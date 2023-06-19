SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1,194.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,966 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.65. 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

