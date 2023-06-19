SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

SPYG opened at $60.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

