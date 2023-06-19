SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,335,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,351,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,470,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

