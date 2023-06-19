SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,108 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 495,942 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,087.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

