SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOP traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $127.74. 5,815,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

