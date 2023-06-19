Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE SAVE opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 68,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 63,912 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 111,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

