Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.23%.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.