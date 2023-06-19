SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPSC. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

SPSC stock opened at $184.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $98.92 and a 52 week high of $185.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,450,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,555.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

