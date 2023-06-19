State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.36 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.49%.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

