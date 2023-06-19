State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. 1,514,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.