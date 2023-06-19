State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,440 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $34.64. 4,597,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,849. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

