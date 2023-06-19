Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $69.42 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $69.42 million and $986,806.70 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,386.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00289936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00517113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00400424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,842,805 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

