Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$118.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.90.
Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.9 %
Precision Drilling stock opened at C$62.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$853.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$56.42 and a 1 year high of C$116.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.15.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.