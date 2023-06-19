StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

