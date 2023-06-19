StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.61. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

