StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.83.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVBGet Rating) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

