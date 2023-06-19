StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
AWX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.