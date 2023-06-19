StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

