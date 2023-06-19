StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.