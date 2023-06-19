StockNews.com Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.99 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average of $204.15.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,338,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

