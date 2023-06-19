Substratum Market Cap Reaches $172,862.01 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 66.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $172,862.01 and $15.30 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,417.77 or 0.99931720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00108789 USD and is up 197.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

