Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.