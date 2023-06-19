T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley to $178.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

