Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tasca Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Tasca Resources alerts:

Tasca Resources Stock Up ∞

CVE:TAC opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$909,020.00 and a PE ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. Tasca Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.13.

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares, as well as Selish Mountain property, a 290 hectare block located to the southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tasca Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasca Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.