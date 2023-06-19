Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 23,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. DNB Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

