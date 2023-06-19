Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $9.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.