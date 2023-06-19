Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $525.76 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $525.76 million and approximately $41.28 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002170 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002755 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,502,003,013 coins and its circulating supply is 5,839,378,733,418 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

