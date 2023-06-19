TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0118 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $115.80 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,894,371 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,584,076 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.