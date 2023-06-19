TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $114.91 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $114.91 million and $4.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,899,251 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,591,349 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

