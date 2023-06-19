The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

AAN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 2,026,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $411.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

