The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AES opened at $21.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Company Profile

)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

