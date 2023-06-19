The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 20,680,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.38. 3,510,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,332. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $106,404,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

