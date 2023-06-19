The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,737,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,499,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

