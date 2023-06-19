The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.51. First Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455 in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Further Reading

