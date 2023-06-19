The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.29. 2,490,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,798. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

