The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

