The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $247.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,540. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.04.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

