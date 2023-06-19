The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.40) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,976 ($24.72).

The Weir Group Stock Down 0.6 %

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,812.50 ($22.68) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,816.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,800.34. The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,210.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($25.93).

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.80), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($109,703.00). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

