Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $537.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,974. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.88 and its 200 day moving average is $553.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

