Thomasville National Bank Has $23.80 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 365,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.48 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

